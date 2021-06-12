Men of the Nigeria Police Force on Saturday morning, thwarted a June 12 protest in the Gudu area of the Federal Capital Territory when they stormed the area and started firing teargas canister, Channelstv reports.

The protest began around 08:30 am and was going on smoothly with the protesters, mostly youths, expressing their dissatisfaction with the state of the nation.

The protesters in Gudu had turned out in their numbers carrying placards and banners with various inscriptions.

The protesters, who chanted “Buhari must go”, “Say no to injustice”, amongst other solidarity phrases, took to their heels and scampered for safety when the security operatives started shooting.

According to them, the president has failed in addressing the challenges in the country, including that of insecurity.

Among those leading the protest were social activists Omoyele Sowore and Deji Adeyanju.

The police on Friday, staged a show of force in different states in the country, warning protesters to stay in their homes but the protesters had vowed to march on the streets against injustice and poor governance.

However, at the Millennium Park just opposite the fountain, a few individuals wearing branded T-shirts with the inscription ‘I Stand With Buhari’ had pooled together.

They were reportedly to later embark on a road walk to mark Democracy Day.

