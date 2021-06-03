…We are investigating the killing of 3 persons – Police

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Seven hoodlums who operated under the name “unknown gunmen” on Thursday invaded the Orji area in Owerri and it environs and allegedly killed three persons in different locations.

An eyewitness told Vanguard that the unknown gunmen operation which started at about 05:30pm lasted for more than an hour, as they were seen moving in and round the area shooting sporadically.

It was said that they started from Orji axis, headed to Spibat area and visited other areas of their choices to conclude their assignments from where three persons were said to have been killed a woman and two men among which was a truck driver.

Vanguard gathered that the “unknown gunmen” who wore black and black drove and walk freely in their two vehicles, a bus and a hilux vehicle.

Reacting, the Imo state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana, said: “Normalcy has returned to Orji area by combined teams of the Police and other supporting security agencies. Three persons were killed by the hoodlums who blocked Orji flyover and started shooting sporadically. The cause of the shooting is still not clear at the moment. The investigation has, however, commenced.”

