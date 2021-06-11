President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr Balarabe Ilelah, a veteran broadcaster, as the Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed announced the appointment in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday.

He said Mr. Ilelah’s appointment was for a five years tenure in the first instance.

The statement was signed and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by Mr Segun Adeyemi, the Special Assistant to the President (Media), Office of the Minister of Information and Culture.

Prior to Ilelah’s appointment, the NBC was headed by Armstrong Idachaba, a professor of mass Communication, who served in an acting capacity.

Despite efforts by Mr Idachaba to fit the taste of the Buhari-led administration, he was given the boot.

During Idachaba’s reign, broadcast stations like Channels Television, Nigerian Info, Arise Television, and African Independent Television (AIT) were fined for breaching the broadcast code of the NBC.

Exactly a week ago, the federal government had banned on activities of Twitter, stating that the microblogging platform was becoming a threat to the corporate existence of Nigeria.

In a swift move, the NBC ordered all broadcast houses in the country to deactivate their accounts on Twitter in compliance with the directive.

