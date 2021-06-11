Warri: Comrade Alex Eyengho has emerged as the spokesman of Ologbotsere descendants of Warri Kingdom.

Eyengho is the publisher of Warri Mirror. A statement he made available to newsmen in Warri said he ” holds a Masters degree in Media and Communication from the Pan-African University (now Pan-Atlantic University), Lagos, MBA from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom, HND in Mass Communication from the Federal Polytechnic, Oko among several other certificates in journalism and filmmaking from Nigeria, Europe, and America. “.

” Mr. Jemine Amorighoye was confirmed as the Assistant Secretary of the body.”, he said in the statement.

