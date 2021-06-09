.

DELTA State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, Wednesday, appointed Mr Festus Ovie Agas as Chief of Staff, Government House.

Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Chief Patrick Ukah, in a statement, said; “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public, particularly Deltans, that His Excellency, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has approved the appointment of Rt. Hon. Festus Ovie Agas as Chief of Staff, Government House.

“The date for the inauguration of the Chief of Staff will be announced in due course.”

Mr Festus Agas who was one-time Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, served as Secretary to the State Government, SSG in the first tenure of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa from 2015 to 2019.

He was appointed as Chief Strategist in the second tenure by the Governor, a position he held until Dr Ifeanyi Okowa dissolved his full cabinet about three weeks ago.

