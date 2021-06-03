President Muhammadu Buhari (right) and his Burkinabe counterpart, Roch Marc Christian Kabore, at the State House, Abuja…yesterday.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday congratulated President Roch Kaboré of Burkina Faso on his appointment as the new chairman of the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Niger Basin Authority (NBA).

In his closing address at the virtual 12th summit of the Heads of State and Government of NBA, President Buhari, who is the outgoing chair, said the institution had ‘‘the utmost confidence’’ in President Kabore’s ability to steer the affairs of the Niger Basin Authority for the next two years.

‘‘Let me, on behalf of all Heads of State and Government of NBA, wish His Excellency President of the Republic of Burkina Faso, a very successful tenure’’, the President said.

The Nigerian leader congratulated member states of NBA for a job well done, calling on them to continue to muster the needed political will and courage to implement the far-reaching decisions agreed at the Summit.

The President also expressed deep appreciation and gratitude to leaders and member-countries who attended the Summit as well as their ‘‘unwavering support and cooperation during my five year tenure as Chairman of Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Authority.”





