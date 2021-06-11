The Kaduna State government is set to beef up security in some selected locations across the state between June 10 and 13, 2021.

In a memo by the Commissioner of Internal security and home affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, the development comes after an intelligence report.

Areas target for enhanced security including the Abuja-Kaduna Road, Kafanchan, and other adjoining communities including Jere, Kwoi, Jos Nimbia and Gidan Waya.

The memo addressed to the Kaduna State Command of the National Security and Civil Defence and sighted by The Street Journal, Mr Aruwa urged to state commandant to see that adequate security is beefed up at strategic locations.

Meanwhile, an attack by bandits on the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zarai, Kaduna State that saw the killing of one student and abduction of two lecturers, and eight students, was confirmed on Friday.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Kaduna.

Mr Aruwan added that security agencies had briefed the government on the attack at the main campus of the polytechnic in Zaria on Thursday night.

He said the bandits invaded the institution’s staff quarters on the campus, shooting sporadically, and in the “process, two students were hit and sustained gunshot injuries.’’

“They were rushed to the hospital for medical attention. Sadly, one of the victims died early this (Friday) morning, while the other is receiving treatment,’’ the commissioner statement shared by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) read.

According to Mr Aruwan, Mr El-Rufai was saddened by the incident and prayed for the repose of the soul of the student killed.

