By Bashir Bello, Kano Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State says the state government has revised the state Master Plan, which was last retouched 35 years ago, as part of a deliberate attempt to accelerate industrial growth and development of the state.

Ganduje in a statement by his Director-General, Media and Publicity, Ameen K. Yassar said in this regard, areas of potential hold-ups were identified, leading to the construction of interchanges, in addition to investment in roads construction, to ease transportation and reduce the time and cost of doing business.

The Governor said his administration has adopted a multi-sectoral approach to fast-track industrial development including huge investment in security management, water supply, roads, light rail, and the health sector, pointing out that the vision was to take Kano to the center of developmental activities.

According to him, “this is part of the measures we have to take to encourage investment in industrial development because of the potential multiplier effects on the growth of our economy.”

The governor assured that the state would leverage the AKK gas line project and the Ibadan-Kaduna-Kano-Maradi rail project, both executed by the Federal government, to revive the state's leading position in industry and commerce.

“This will be consolidated by the Dala Inland Dry Port project, which will take off in the next few months, and the Northwest Zonal office of the Nigerian Shippers Council, which was commissioned by the Minister of Transport two days ago. With these projects, Kano will be a point of origin and final destination for movement of goods and services”, he asserted.

The President Dangote Group, Alh. Aliko Dangote who noted that the major problem facing industrialists in Kano was power, expressed optimism that the AKK pipeline project would address the issue.

Alh. Dangote, therefore, urged Gov. Ganduje to pressurize the federal government to deliver the project, saying it will not only make industries in the state more competitive but also ensure the production of goods at the cheapest possible cost.

Regarding the infrastructure deficit that the state government is trying to address, he stated: "We have gotten approval from the Federal government to build the 10 kilometer Sharada Industrial Estate road, under the tax holiday, which is Presidential Order No 7".

“And if there are any other roads from 50, 60 to 100 billion, we will be able to build those ones, to make sure that you put up proper infrastructure, so that there won’t any complain”.

Alh. Dangote also advised the state government to focus more on agricultural development, especially food processing, stressing that Kano has a lot of advantages in the sector if it could make good use of its water resources for irrigation.

The Director-General, KANINVEST and Diaspora, Hajiya Hama Ali Aware, who made a presentation on the upcoming Kano Economic and Diaspora Investment Summit, appealed to investors to work with her agency, to make Kano, the prime destination for investment in Nigeria.

