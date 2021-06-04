A cross-section of Kano residents has commended the Federal government for suspending access to Twitter, a microblogging and social media network.

Some of the residents who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, in Kano, expressed joy over the suspension.

Mr Yunusa Abdulkadir, a university student, described the suspension by the Federal Government as timely.

He said: “Although I do a lot of scholarly research on crypto currency and other issues related to my field of study on twitter, I am happy with the suspension.”

Mr Usman Kabir, another respondent, said he opened an account since the advent of Twitter, but their mode of operations had never appealed to him.

“The platform has bred very disrespectful people, who spoke in many languages and insulted everyone, since there was no regulation.

“The suspension is in fact long over due, because the country has suffered a lot as a result of mobilisation by some unpatriotic citizens who want to wreak havoc in the country.”

Mrs Sakina Habib, a female user of the platform, said she was hurt by the decision of twitter to delete a tweet by President Buhari recently.

She noted that while some people, who used the platform to instigate against the state were able to get away with it, twitter decided to delete a warning to stop violence in our country.

Habib added that the suspension of the platform was indeed ‘good riddance to bad rubbish’, as the platform had done more harm than good to the country recently.

NAN recalled that the Federal Government suspended Twitter operations in Nigeria indefinitely, through a statement by Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister for Information, in Abuja, on Friday

