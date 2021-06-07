EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Men carry the body of a man out of the water as bystanders look on in Ngaski, Nigeria, on May 27, 2021 after an overloaded boat sank in the Niger River on May 26, 2021. – More than 150 people were missing and feared drowned in northwest Nigeria on May 26, 2021 after an overloaded boat ferrying passengers to a market sank in the Niger River, local officials said.

The boat was travelling between central Niger state and Wara in northwest Kebbi state when it went down, National Inland Waterways Authority local manager Yusuf Birma told reporters. (Photo by – / AFP)

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi says no fewer than 97 bodies have been recovered from the recent boat mishap at Warrah, Ngaski Local Government Area of the state. Bagudu stated this in Birnin Kebbi when he received a delegation of members of House of Representatives on a condolence visit to the people and government of Kebbi over the incident.

A boat from Lokon Minna, Niger, conveying traders, artisanal miners and other passengers, capsized at Warrah, Ngaski and claimed more than 100 lives on June 2.

Represented by Secretary to the Kebbi State Government Babale Umar-Yauri, the governor said that the bodies had been buried while 22 people were rescued.

Bagudu thanked the members for their foresight in ensuring safety in the nation’s waterways, particularly the marine transportation.

He extended the goodwill message of Kebbi government to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, for his condolences, care and love to the people of the state.

The delegation also visited the palace of the Emir of Yauri, Dr Muhammadu Zayyanu-Abdullahi.

Earlier, the Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Ahmed Idris-Wase, who led the delegation, advocated collective efforts to effectively mitigate boat mishaps in the country.

Idris-Wase said: “As leaders, all hands must be on deck to evolve correct, effective and permanent solution to mishaps of boats and canoes on the waterways.

“As members, we shall examine the causes of recurring maritime transport accidents with a view to coming up with measures and avoid recurrence of mishaps.

“It is a colossal loss not only to Kebbi but the entire country. “It is our fervent prayers that Allah will give their families the fortitude to bear the loss”.





