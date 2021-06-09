Khafi Kareem and Alexander Kareem | Image: The Sun UK

A year after he was killed, the family of Alexander Kareem, the late brother of reality TV star Khafi Kareem are appealing for fresh information on their son’s killers.

“We would do anything to have our Alexander back, and so would the community that he was such a big part of,” the family said in a statement on Metropolitan Police website.

“In what has been an unbelievably challenging year for us as a family, the hardest part of all is that this story has not ended.

“We continue to urge anyone who knows what happened that night to call the police, or call Crimestoppers completely anonymously. We believe that someone within this community knows what has happened, please help us.”

“This year was going to be his “his year”, a whole year of milestones he was so excited about.

Kareem was fatally shot in Askew Road, Shepherd’s Bush on Monday, 8 June 2020. He had been riding an e-scooter along Askew Road to a friend’s house.

According to Met Police, it is believed a white Range Rover, drove past and shot him in a case of mistaken identity.

“The white Range Rover was found burned out just 25 minutes later on Ascott Avenue,” Police said

Police said the boy’s death investigation has seen more than 20 officers involved and hours of CCTV poured over.

They said officers are still keen to hear from anyone with information or who may have been in the area at the time.

“Anniversary patrols by officers took place yesterday and will take place throughout June 8 too,” the police said.





