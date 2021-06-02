The Kwara Government on Tuesday in Ilorin commenced administration of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination.

Speaking at the sidelines of the flag-off, Dr Nusirat Elelu, the Executive Secretary of the State Primary Health Care Development Agency, stated that over 50,000 people have already received the vaccines in the first phase of the immunisation.

She stated that the state has commenced administration of the Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine for those who have received the first dose earlier.

“We have commenced administration of the Astra Zeneca vaccine for people that have received the first dose, on the upper left arm.

“This is only for those who received the first those. We are assuring those who have not received at all to be patient, as the Federal Government is making all efforts to ensure additional consignment gets into the country,” she said.

Elelu warned that COVID-19 is real and the third wave of the pandemic may be imminent as some African countries are witnessing it.

She appealed to people within and outside the state to continue to adhere to the COVID-19 preventive measures such as the use of face masks, the use of hand sanitisers, and avoiding large gatherings, among others.

Earlier during a meeting of stakeholders on the appraisal of routine vaccination in the state, Elelu disclosed that most of the local government areas out of the 16 LGAs were performing very well with the exception of a few that need improvement.

She stated that Kwara has successfully implemented the Measles Containing Vaccine Second Dose (McV2), adding that no outbreaks of measles were recorded in the state in 2020.

Elelu however lamented the lack of commitment of the local governments to key into the government initiatives on immunisation.

Speaking also, Mr Kayode Alabi, Kwara Deputy Governor reiterates the commitment and resolve of the state government in ensuring that no child is left unimmunised.

Alabi, who is also the Chairman of the State Task Force on Immunisation, said the issues would be resolved and all local government areas must key into the state government initiatives.

Mr AbdulGaniyu Opeloyeru, the Executive Director of Ajike Foundation and representative of the Kwara First Lady, warned any local government authority who failed to key into government initiatives on health matters will be sanctioned.

Vanguard News Nigeria