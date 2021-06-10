By Demola Akinyemi – IlorinSpeaker of Kwara State House of Assembly Rt.Hon. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu said yesterday that the current legislature had in the last two years passed 14 bills into laws while 32 motions were moved with resolutions.

The current Assembly which clocked two years yesterday was inaugurated on 10th June 2019.

The lawmakers, dressed gorgeously with their wives for the celebration, took time, one after the other, to eulogize the leadership of the Speaker and poured encomiums on Governor AbdulRazaq for turning the fortune of the state around.

They also narrated their achievements in their respective constituencies in the last two years.

READ ALSO: Kwara Gov seeks support for IDPs, commends FGThe Speaker, Hon Danladi-Salihu speaking on the collective achievements of the current ninth Assembly said, “In the bid to enable the present administration in the State fulfill its campaign promises to our people, we have always ensured that consideration and passage of all money bills especially the Appropriation bills conform with the yearnings of the people as well as the international set standards”.

Danladi-Salihu added that “The House has also ensured that all bills and other legislative functions affecting key sectors such as health, education, social security, youth employment, and job creation, Land and Housing, Commerce, Women Affairs, People with Disability, Child Rights, Works, and Transport, etc. received the desired attention.

“Also, we did not leave provision of infrastructure solely in the hands of the executive as we facilitated in our various constituencies, construction of classrooms and health facilities, sinking of boreholes, opening of rural roads etc., under the Grassroots Development Project, an initiative of the present administration in the State that commenced in 2020.

“All the projects under this initiative have been completed and delivered for the use of our people and the feats recorded by this 9th legislature in the last two years in office is as result of the dedication, loyalty and zeal of the management and staff of this Assembly under the clerk”..

The speaker who assured the people of the state that good laws that would move the state forward, will continue to be his priority called on the members of the house to continue to be up and doing so as to deliver more dividends of democracy to the doorsteps of the rural populace in the state.

He also pledged to continue to ensure all moves that would enhance peace and development of the state would be done so as to take the state to greater heights.

Vanguard News Nigeria

