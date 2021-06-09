School girls in hijab

The Kwara State Government has compensated proprietors of missionary schools and church owners whose property was damaged in the wake of controversy over the wearing of hijab by students in the state. The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kwara said the government had since fulfilled its promise to the concerned institutions.

The spokesman of Kwara CAN, Sina Ibiyemi, said the government had equally settled the medical expenses of those that sustained injuries during the crisis.

Proprietors of Christian missionary schools in the state had vehemently opposed the use of hijab to such schools, describing it as sacrilegious since many of the schools were within the church premises. They equally alleged that different uniforms could be the easiest way for abductors to differentiate between Christian students and their Muslim counterparts.

The attempted enforcement of the Muslim female veil was met with stiff opposition by the proprietors, causing, in the process, the damage of some school gates, fences, windows and doors of some chapels.

Ibiyemi, while appreciating Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazak for fulfilling his promises, urged him to be more sensitive to the diverse ways of worship in the state, like many other states of the federation.

His words: “Religion is a sensitive issue and, therefore, should be respected by whosoever is in power. Where this is done in accordance with respect to existing laws on fundamental rights of all citizens, there will always be tranquillity and socio-economic progress.”

“We are citizens of the same state. We are brothers and sisters, and we owe our allegiance to whosoever is in power at any particular time. But the fact again is that we are not practising the same religion. So, where a particular government fails to realise this simple fact, it may lead to the commotion.”



