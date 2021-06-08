By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state has enlisted the support of relevant agencies, corporate bodies and well-to-do individuals in alleviating the sufferings of internally displaced persons (IDPs), saying IDPs in the country are in need of basic necessities of life.

AbdulRazaq said this on Monday in Ilorin while receiving relief materials donated to the state by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

He said,”They need to be assisted from all corners – government, individuals and corporate organisations. The IDPs are highly in need of basic necessities of life. They have been forced out of their houses and doing nothing where they are. So, they have to be sustained,”

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government Prof Mamma Sabah Jibril, the Governor who expressed concern over the issue of internally displaced persons in Nigeria said “The state government is doing its best to this category of people who found themselves in the state. Your coming is to boost our support to the IDPs,”

He assured NIMASA that the relief materials would get to the intended beneficiaries to alleviate their sufferings.

The Governor added: “Let me assure you that the materials will go down to those that are meant to benefit from the materials. They will not be diverted to another place. That will not happen here.

“Our collaboration with your agency (NIMASA) has started on a very clear note and I hope that the collaboration will go on stronger. We welcome other organisations willing to offer support in promoting the welfare of the internally displaced persons across the country,” AbdulRazaq added.

Deputy Coordinator Abuja Zonal Office of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Hajia Moji Jimoh, in her remark , explained that the donation was part of the agency’s corporate social responsibilities to assist the internally displaced persons located in Kwara State.

She said,”As part of the corporate social responsibilities of NIMASA, the Director-General Dr Bashir Yusuf Jamoh directed my team to present some relief materials to Your Excellency towards ameliorating the plight of the internally displaced citizens in the state who affected by the activities of banditry and other forms of insecurity,” she said.

“The items brought are in two categories as relief materials for the internally displaced persons as well as SMEs equipment for empowerment. We hope our little gesture will go a long way in complementing the state government’s efforts to make life easier for the beneficiaries.”

Jimoh hoped for more collaboration between the state government and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency in future.

Speaking earlier, the Secretary Kwara State Emergency Management Agency Mrs Motunrayo Adaran said the support will go a long way in supporting the IDPs.

“We are very happy to receive these items in complementing the efforts of the state government aimed at alleviating the sufferings of the internally displaced persons across the state and also to enhance small and medium enterprises. This will lift the beneficiaries out of poverty,” she said.

“This support will go a long way in enriching lives and changing the tide of the current economic hardship on the beneficiaries,” Adanra added.

Some of the items donated included 20 (25kg) of rice; 20 (50kg) of rice; 30 vegetable oil (5litres); 40 mattresses; 10 Sewing machines; 10 grinding machines; 2 tricycles; 4 motorcycles and 10 standing hair dryers.

