The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, yesterday, released the list of its flag bearers for the July 24, 2021, local council elections in the state.

The party conducted its primaries across the 57 councils on Saturday, May 29. The elections will be conducted into the 20 local councils and the 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state on that day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that list of chairmanship and vice-chairmanship candidates was signed by the party’s Caretaker Committee Chairman, Alhaji Tunde Balogun and the committee’s Secretary, Mr.Lanre Ogunyemi.

According to the party, the APC chairmanship and vice-chairmanship candidates in Agbado-Okeodo are Oladapo Famuyiwa/Ajoke Obe; Oladele Osinowo/Folake Kayode (Agboyi Ketu), Ganiu Egunjobi/Gbenga Abiola (Agege) and Ayoola Fatai/Lucky Uduikhue (Ajeromi).

In Alimonsho Sulaiman Jelili/Ibrahim Johnson (Alimosho), Dipo Olorunrinu/Maureen Ashara (Amuwo-Odofin), Oluwaseun Gabriel/Samson Aromire (Apapa), Funmilayo Akande/Olawale Olufemi (Apapa-Iganmu), Bolatito Sobowale/Omoshalewa Laguda (Ayobo-Ipaja).

Olusegun Onilude/Pedetin Kappa will contest the election at Badagry Central, Henugbe Gbenu/Rauf Ibrahim (Badagry West), Kolade Alabi/Zainat Kupouyi (Bariga).

Rasak Ibrahim/Matthew Olaleye (Coker- Aguda), Kunle Sanyaolu/Lukmon Ishola (Egbe-Idimu), Monsuru Bello/Ayodele Ayodeji (Ejigbo) and Surah Animashaun/Sikiru Owolomanshe (Epe).

Ismail Akinloye/Lateef Adesanya (Eredo), Adesegun Bankole/Adeola Adetoro (Eti-Osa), Olufemi Rafiu/John Ogundare (Eti-Osa East), Yisa Jubril/Samuel Ayodele (Iba), Abdullahi Olowa/Isiaka Olatunji (Ibeju) and Usman Hamzat/Oluwatoyin Akerele (Ifako-Ijaiye).

Olufemi Okeowo/Adejinyan Ojora (Ifelodun), Lasisi Akinsanya/Afeez Akinyemi (Igando-Ikotun), Olusesan Daini/Nuraini Okedina-Maja (Igbogbo Baiyeku), Motunrayo Gbadebo-Alogba/Femi Kabir (Ijede), Mojeed.

Balogun/Yomi Mayungbe (Ikeja) and Wasiu Adesina/Sade Olabanji-Oba (Ikorodu Central).

Banjo Adebisi/Olawale Ameen (Ikorodu North), Olanrewaju Sulaimon/Adesegun Aluko (Ikorodu West), Adewale Anomo/Wasiu Dehinsilu (Ikosi Ejinrin), Abolanle Bada/Olayinka Ogunleye (Ikosi/Isheri), Fuad Atanda-Lawal/Akinbowale Macaulay (Ikoyi/Obalende) and Kunle Agoro/Ayodele Benson (Imota).

Rashidat Adu/Olusegun Ogunbiyi (Iru, Victoria Island), Adebayo Olasoju/Sadiq Saliu (Isolo), Olanrewaju Apatira/Oluwayomi Lawrence (Itire-Ikate), Moyosore Ogunlewe/Saliu Babatunde (Kosofe), Tijani Olusi/Akinyemi Eshinokun (Lagos Island) and Alade Folawiyo/Adejoke Balogun (Lagos Island East).

Omolola Essein/Jubril Emilagba (Lagos Mainland), Bamidele Kasali/Oluremi Alogba (Lekki), Olabisi Adebajo/Adewale Hamzat (Mosan Okunola), Emmanuel Bamgboye/Tunbosun Aruwe (Mushin), Rasaq Ajala/Oluseyi Jakande (Odi-Olowo), Rasulu Idowu/Edna Uche-Ubochi (Ojo), and Olusegun Odunmbaku/Bunmi Oluyadi (Ojodu).

Hammed Tijani/Coker Oladipo (Ojokoro), Olatunde Folorunso/Monsuru Ogungbemi (Olorunda), Oladotun Olakanle/Olufunke Hassan (Onigbongbo), Hassan Akinola/Olanrewaju Moshood (Oriade) and Babatunde Johnson/Kafila Akanni (Orile Agege).

Almoruf Oloyede/Modupe Badmus (Oshodi), Musbau Ashafa/Abiodun Kareem (Oto Awori), Abdulhamed Salawu/Adekunle Ekinyemi (Somolu), Bamidele Yusuf/Muiz Dosumu (Surulere) and Kayode Omiyale/Adedoyin Rojare for Yaba LCDA.



