Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has pledged his administration’s commitment to the full implementation of Iru, Victoria Island Master Plan. Sanwo-Olu stated this at the first Year Coronation Anniversary of Oba Omogbolahan Lawal (Abisogun II) as the 15th Oniru of Iru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The governor said that Iruland and its axis were critical to the economic posterity of the state.

Sanwo-Olu said that he was impressed and proud of the achievements of the traditional ruler in the last one year since he ascended the throne as the Oniru.

He said that more infrastructure and economic development had taken place in the kingdom since the Oniru’s ascension.

The governor also said that more roads and other infrastructure would be executed in the axis to facilitate economic and commercial activities.

He urged the Oniru to partner with the state government in the area urban and regional regeneration of the Iruland in order to expedite the actualisation of the greater Lagos agenda.

He said that members of the State Executive Council were excited that with the innovations introduced by the traditional ruler.

Sanwo-Olu noted that the people of Iru kingdom were lucky to have the calibre of the Oniru, who is internationally acknowledged as a cerebral scholar, as their king.

He said that with Oba Lawal, the kingdom would witness more transformation and development.

“I know very well that his wealth of experience will bring about positive economic development into Iruland.

“How I wish that they have more lands, how I wish they can extend into the Atlantic so that they can create a bigger kingdom for his people.

“Even within what he has, I know that he will transform this place into an enviable location that all of us in Lagos and Nigeria will truly be proud of.

“The waterfront, the economic activities that are happening there, the commercial hub that is happening also on the waterways, we have discussed this and we said as a state government, we will continue to help.

“It is only when you bring development to local communities like this, that people can see better growth,” he said.

The governor urged the people of Iru kingdom to support the Oniru with prayers in order for him to excel and bring progress to the people.

He also charged them to embrace local and foreign investors to facilitate more positive development to the kingdom.

“Today is about our Kabiyesi; it’s about our traditional institution in the Yoruba land. It is about development for our people and about ensuring that there’s a space and there is a responsibility for our traditional institution.

“His royal majesty, Omogbolahan Lawal is an example of that institution, is an example of the capability that can happen in that sector.

“I want to commend you , I want to thank God for your life, I pray that as you celebrate the first anniversary, we will celebrate your fifth, 10th, 20th, and 50th and if God tarry, we will celebrate much more with you and you will do it with grace,” he said.

The National Missioner Ansar-ur-deen Society, Sheikh AbdulRahaman Ahmad, urged Oba Lawal to always make himself available and accessible to his subjects in order to endear himself to them.

Ahmad said that leaders were dependent on their followers, as without followers, there would be no leaders.

“The people must benefit from your throne; they must have trust in you and must be carried along.

“May Allah assist you, and grant you the wisdom, knowledge and good health to be able to deliver on the mandate.

According to him, this is a reminder that power belongs to Allah.

He charged the traditional ruler that now that Allah had made him king, he must forgive totally.

“Forgiveness is what you need to make this throne worthwhile,” he said.

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Archbishop Alfred Adewale Martins, prayed for the Oniru for a more successful reign.

Also, Pastor of Trinity House church, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, urged the him to dedicate himself to service to be able to make more impact on the lives of the people of the kingdom.

Dignitaries at the event include Deputy Governor of Lagos, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; former Defence Minister (State), Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro and former deputy governor of Lagos, Otunba Femi Pedro.

Others are Erelu Abiola Dosunmu; Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheikh Oluwatoyin Abou-Nolla; and Pastor Idowu Iluyomade of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Also in attendance were traditional rulers, captains of industry and chairmen of local governments in the state.



