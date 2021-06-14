Full operations of the standard gauge railway service from Lagos to Ibadan will begin on Tuesday, the Nigerian Railway Corporation has said.

The NRC Management said this is a statement signed by the Lagos District Manager, Mr Jerry Oche, in Lagos on Sunday.

According to Oche, the Train Services will now be available in the mornings from Tuesday.

“The updated timetable for Tuesday to Friday is as follows: Lagos to Ibadan: 8:00 a:m from Mobolaji Johnson Station at Alogo megi Ebute – Meta Lagos. Also, the train will take off from Ibadan to Lagos: 8:00 am from Obafemi Awolowo Station at Moniya.

“The train will take off from Lagos to Ibadan: 4:00 pm from Mobolaji Johnson Station Alagomji, while from Ibadan to Lagos: 4:00 pm from Obafemi Awolowo Station at Moniya,” The Guardian quoted Oche as saying.

He said that the Alagomeji, Abeokuta, and Moniya were still the stop stations of the Train Services.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari was in Lagos State on Thursday, June 11, to flag off commercial operations of the Lagos-Ibadan railway project at the Mobolaji Johnson Railway Station, Ebute Metta.

The President described the project as another milestone in the drive of his administration to revitalize the railway system and establish it as a choice mode of transportation for both passengers and freight.

“The President pledged that his administration would continue to prioritize the railway system as a transportation backbone that can transform industrial and economic activity in the country,” an excerpt of a statement by Femi Adesina, a media aide to the President, read.

