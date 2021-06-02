The Lagos State Karate Association has concluded plans to organise a Karate Interclub Championship to identify talented athletes for the state. The championship, it said, will start on June 26 at the Rowe Park

Chairman, Lagos State Karate Association, Omololu Bello, said the talent discovery programme would avail players the opportunity to showcase their skills, adding that the talents so discovered would make up the state’s teams.

He disclosed that Lagos State Karate athletes’ poor performance at the recent National Sports Festival in Benin necessitated the organisation of the programme, adding that selected athletes will be further trained, fielded in competitions and programmes to ensure they are exposed to modern techniques in the sport.

“The Association also has plans to take the sport to schools as more emphasis will be on grassroots, which will aid the discovery of talented athletes that will become worthy ambassadors for both Lagos State and country,” he said.





