…Evbuonogbon villagers rejoice, say our children attend secondary school in Ondo By Ozioruva Aliu MEMBER representing Ovia Federal Constituency, Edo State, in the House of Representatives, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, has built a secondary school at Evbuonogbon community, Ovia South-West Local Government Area, breaking the age-long practice of indigenes going to neighbouring Ondo State for secondary education on completion of primary school.

NDV learned there was no secondary school in the community, the nearest is in Ondo State, so the distance, cost and inconvenience deprived primary school leavers from the community of getting secondary education in Edo State.

Efforts are reportedly in top gear to inaugurate the school and hand over to the state government almost immediately. For the feat, the people of Evbuonogbon have been celebrating in the past few days with the joyous women singing praises for what they described as a relief and opportunity for more of their children to attend secondary school.

Why I built school, prioritize education – Hon. Idahosa

Hon. Idahosa, represented by this Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Friday Idahosa, recently inspected the school and handed over some other constituency projects, among them newly constructed classroom blocks with furniture to the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB.

The lawmaker noted that before his intervention in the school projects, children in some of the communities had to travel to neighbouring Ondo State to attend schools and the situation prevented many from going to school, while others who attended put their lives at risk.

He disclosed that there were over 14 ongoing school projects across the federal constituency, stressing that his desire was not only to ensure that the children learn under a conducive environment, but to also not have reason for not going to school.

“The importance of education cannot be over- emphasized, hence, the reason I prioritize education is because of the need to secure a better future for our children,” he stated.

READ ALSO: Don’t allow IPOB destabilize southeast, Northern Group tells FG He admonished the benefiting communities to see the projects as their own by protecting and maintaining the property.

SUBEB applauds lawmaker

The representative of SUBEB, Mr. Egharevba Uhunoma, commended the lawmaker for the projects and made an appeal for the construction of more classrooms and fencing of Okoro II Primary School in Ovia South West Local Government Area.

Joy unlimited — Mrs. Alufa, headmistress

Head Mistress of Okoro Primary School, Mrs. Faith Alufa, stated that her joy knows no bounds for the laudable projects and commended the lawmaker for impacting the lives of the pupils.

We‘re excited – Mrs. Osahan

One of the rejoicing mothers, Mrs. Eunice Osahon, asserted: “We are so happy with what we are seeing, it means there is hope for the future of our children. One of my sons could not continue his education because we do not have a secondary school here.”

“He has to learn a trade though I would have loved him to go further in his education before learning a trade. This is because we do not have secondary school here, he had to stop after his primary education because we cannot afford to send him to Ondo State and that is the situation for many of our children,” she revealed.

Enrollment soars after lawmaker fenced Okada school

An indigene of Okada, Osato Idemudia, said that the fencing of Ekhaladeran Primary School has doubled enrollment in the school as parents were now sure of the safety of their children.

Some of the buildings handed over were that of Obanosa Primary School, Iyekeze, Ovia North-East Local Government and Okoro Primary School, Okoro II, Ovia South- West Local Government.

