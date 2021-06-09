House member representing Southern Ijaw federal constituency, Preye Oseke, has called on leaders in Nigeria to show more commitment to girl-child education and initiatives that support the development of women and girls.

Oseke made the call during the official launch of the maiden edition of the She4She Initiative,(SSI), empowerment series tagged ‘Woman Up’, Tuesday in Abuja.

He said it is very important to consolidate efforts at the development of women and the girl-child and to empower them to be self-reliant as this would ensure rapid national development.

“As leaders in the country, we should keep supporting any initiative that will greatly support to our girl-child,” he said.

The lawmaker assured that he will support bills and motions that will directly support the girl-child in Nigeria and women development.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer, (CEO), of the Initiative, Barrister Oyanbo Owei, said the aim of the project is to promote empowerment of women and girls and protect vulnerable groups to break free from poverty.

Calling on stakeholders to consider mentoring as a way of empowering women and girls, Owei said recent statistics have shown that unemployed women and vulnerable children are the most impacted by the adverse effect of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“At SSI, our mission is to give women and the girl-child an equal opportunity and access to better conditions of living with respect to health care, education and social development.

“This event is organised to support these vulnerable groups because we have looked at the statistics of unemployed women and vulnerable children especially in the face of the adverse effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, hence we decided to do our bit to better our society and ensure the woman is upstanding,” she explains.

While speaking on the importance of mental health and fitness in changing perception for wealth creation, Managing Director, (MD), of Cecy Health, Dr Yomi Jaye, said developing the psychology of wealth creation in the girl-child and women, is a key to unlocking wealth and freedom from poverty.

According to him, “wealth creation is a mindset and if you are able to re-wire your thinking, you can be able to create anything in the world so we felt that women should be availed this information.

“We strongly believe that this initiative will be able to take grassroots girls and women to a higher level because we are going to put in a lot of psychology into the training to better lives,”.

One of the beneficiaries of the empowerment series, Amarachi Igwe-Kalu, said the training has changed her perception on a number of issues surrounding women.

“Women are strong agents of change and can make the desired change especially with their superpower of empathy and intuitiveness because if you put these two to get, you can solve problems for a vast variety of people,” she said.

Like this: Like Loading...