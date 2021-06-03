Chat attack

total lunar eclipse/ 月全食/ (yuèquánshí)

A: I’m prepared to not sleep tonight.

我今天晚上不准备睡觉了。

(wǒ jīntiān wǎnshànɡ bù zhǔnbèi shuìjiao le.)

B: What are you going to do? You seem excited.

你这是要干什么呢？感觉很兴奋。

(nǐ zhèshì yào ɡànshenme ne？ɡǎnjué hěn xīnɡfèn.)

A: Don’t you know? The entire world is about to welcome a rare total lunar eclipse. Also this total lunar eclipse just happens to be during a the biggest full moon of the year, so it is going to be a super total lunar eclipse.

你不知道吗,全球将迎来一次罕见的月全食,此次月全食恰逢年度最大满月,会是一场超级月全食。

(nǐ bùzhīdào ma, quánqiú jiānɡ yínɡlái yīcì hǎnjiàn de yuèquánshí, cǐcì yuèquánshí qiàfénɡ niándu zuìdà mǎnyuè, huìshì yīchǎnɡ chāojí yuèquánshí.)

B: Really? Where can you see it?

是吗,在哪里能看到呢？

(shìma, zàinǎlǐ nénɡ kàndào ne?)

A: If the weather is clear, it can be enjoyed in most places in the country.

要天气晴好,我国大部分地区均可欣赏到。

(yào tiānqì qínɡhǎo, wǒɡuó dàbùfēn dìqū jūnkě xīnshǎnɡ dào.)

B: Just what is a total lunar eclipse?

到底什么是月全食呢？

(dàodǐ shenme shì yuèquánshí ne?)

A: When the moon, Earth and sun on the same line, the moon will enter the Earth’s shadow and the surface of the moon will grow dark and create a total lunar eclipse.

当月亮,地球,太阳在一条直线上的时候,整个月亮走进地球的影子里,月全食就形成了。

(dānɡ yuèliànɡ, dìqiú, tàiyánɡ zài yītiáo zhíxiànshànɡ de shíhòu, zhěnɡɡè yuèliànɡ zǒujìn dìqiú de yǐnɡzǐlǐ, yuèquánshí jiù xínɡchénɡ le.)

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT

