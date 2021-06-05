Movie lines

Cruella / 黑白魔女库伊拉 / (hēibái mónǚ kùyīlā)

1. It’s funny how those happy accidents can change the whole direction of your life.

有趣的是,这些幸运的意外可以改变你生活的整个方向。

(yǒuqù deshì, zhèxiē xìnɡyùn de yìwài kěyǐ ɡǎibiàn nǐ shēnɡhuóde zhěnɡɡè fānɡxiànɡ.)

2. The good thing about evil people is you can always trust them to do something, well, evil.

坏人的好处就是你总能相信他们会干点什么,嗯,干点坏事。

(huàirén de hǎochǔ jiùshì nǐ zǒnɡnénɡ xiānɡxìn tāmén huì ɡàndiǎn shenme, èn, ɡàndiǎn huàishì.)

3. From an early age I realized I saw the world differently than everyone else.

很小的时候,我就意识到我看世界的方式和其他人不一样。

(hěnxiǎo de shíhòu, wǒjiù yìshídào wǒ kàn shìjiède fānɡshì hé qítārén bù yīyànɡ.)

4. I’m not sweet Estella, try as I might I never was. I’m Cruella, born brilliant, born bad, and a little bit mad.

我不是可爱的艾丝黛拉,尽管我尽力了,但我从来都不是。我是库伊拉,天生聪明,天生坏,还有点疯狂。

(wǒ bùshì kěàide àisīdàilā, jìnɡuǎn wǒ jìnlì le, dànwǒ cónɡlái dōu bùshì.wǒ shì kùyīlā, tiānshēnɡ cōnɡmínɡ, tiānshēnɡ huài, háiyǒudiǎn fēnɡkuánɡ.)

5. They say there are five stages of grief, denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. Well, I’d like to add one more, revenge.

人们说悲伤有五个阶段, 否认,愤怒,讨价还价,沮丧和接受。我想再加一个,复仇。

(rénmén shuō bēishānɡ yǒu wǔɡè jiēduàn, fǒurèn,fènnù,tǎojiàháijià,jǔsànɡ hé jiēshòu.wǒxiǎnɡ zàijiā yīɡè,fùchóu.)

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT

