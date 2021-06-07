Chat attack

tablet/ 平板/ (pínɡbǎn)

A: Have you heard of British artist David Hockney? I really like the paintings he makes with a tablet.

你知道英国艺术家大卫·霍克尼吗？我非常喜欢他用平板画的画。

(nǐ zhīdào yīnɡɡuó yìshùjiā dàwèi·huòkèní ma? wǒ fēichánɡ xǐhuān tā yònɡ pínɡbǎn huàde huà.)

B: I know him. He is one of the most well-known artists in the UK. His work has crossed over several mediums, from sketches to uniquely styled photo collages?

知道,他是英国最负盛名的艺术家之一。他的作品横跨了各种媒材,从绘画到风格独特的照片拼贴作品。

(zhīdào, tā shì yīnɡɡuó zuìfùshènɡmínɡ de yìshùjiā zhīyī. tāde zuòpǐn hénɡkuà le ɡèzhǒnɡ méicái, cónɡ huìhuà dào fēnɡɡé dútède zhàopiàn pīntiē zuòpǐn.)

A: Yeah. He has become a tablet artist, because at the ripe old age 73 he got his first tablet and started to use it to create sketch works with his own personal style.

是的,他成为平板艺术家,是因为霍克尼在他73岁高龄的时候拥有了第一台平板,并开始用它创作具有个人风格的绘画作品。

(shìde, tā chénɡwéi pínɡbǎn yìshùjiā, shìyīnwéi huòkèní zàitā qishisan suì ɡāolínɡ de shíhòu yōnɡyǒule dìyītái pínɡbǎn, bìnɡ kāishǐ yònɡtā chuànɡzuò jùyǒu ɡèrén fēnɡɡéde huìhuà zuòpǐn.)

B: His paintings indeed have a personal style. The color saturation is high and they have passion and imagination. A lot of his tablet works have a unique impressionist feeling. He also studied and used Vermeer’s optical imaging in paintings.

他的画的确很具有个人风格,色彩饱和度高,富有激情和想象力。很多他的平板艺术作品带有独特的印象派绘画触感。他的作品也受维米尔的启发。

(tāde huà diquè hěn jùyǒu ɡèrén fēnɡɡé, sècǎi bǎohédù ɡāo, fùyǒu jīqínɡ hé xiǎnɡxiànɡlì.hěnduō tāde pínɡbǎn yìshù zuòpǐn dàiyǒu dútè de yìnxiànɡpai huìhuà chùɡǎn.tāde zuòpǐn yě shòu wéimǐěr de qǐfā.)

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT

