Chat attack

art film/ 艺术电影/ (yìshù diànyǐnɡ)

A: I heard that you are a fan of art films, what do you think of them?

听说你是艺术电影影迷,你怎么看待这个问题？

(tīnɡshuō nǐshì yìshù diànyǐnɡ yǐnɡmí, nǐ zěnmkàndài zhèɡè wèntí?)

B: I think they are needed, because a lot of melodramas and art films are independent films and the audience independent films target is different.

我觉得这是必然现象,因为很多文艺片和艺术电影都属于独立电影范畴,独立电影针对的观影群体也不同。

(wǒ juédé zhèshì bìrán xiànxiànɡ, yīnwéi hěnduō wényìpiàn hé yìshùdiànyǐnɡ dōu shǔyú dúlì diànyǐnɡ fànchóu, dúlì diànyǐnɡ zhēnduìde ɡuānyǐnɡqúntǐ yěbùtónɡ.)

A: Previously, Martin Scorsese said Marvel films were not films but theme parks. His words earned him a lot of criticism, what do you think of it?

前段时间,马丁斯科塞斯称漫威电影并不是电影,更像是主题乐园。他的话招到了很多骂名,你怎么看?

(qiánduàn shíjiān, mǎdīnɡ sīkēsāisī chēnɡ mànwēi diànyǐnɡ bìnɡbùshì diànyǐnɡ, ɡènɡxiànɡshì zhǔtí lèyuán. tāde huà zhāo dào le hěnduō màmínɡ, nǐ zěnme kàn?)

B: I think that people twisted his meaning to a certain extent. Look at his works, he seems to be a director that always chases movie storytelling. When he said they were like theme parks, he was just criticizing the formulaic means that Marvel uses in its films to draw in audiences. In art circles, criticism is something that is very ordinary.

我觉得人们曲解他了。他似乎一直是对电影叙事有极致追求的导演。他说的主题乐园,也不过是在批评现在漫威电影程式化的吸引观众眼球的做法。

(wǒ juédé rénmén qǔjiě tāle. tā sìhū yīzhí shì duì diànyǐnɡ xùshì yǒu jízhì zhuīqiú de dǎoyǎn.tā shuōde zhǔtílèyuán, yě bùɡuòshì zài pīpínɡ xiànzài mànwēi diànyǐnɡ chénɡshìhuà de xīyǐn ɡuānzhònɡ yǎnqiú de zuòfǎ.)

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT

