Chat attack
win the lottery/中彩票/ (zhōnɡcǎipiào)
A: Life is so hard. I really want the kind of luck that lets you win the lottery. That way I could do a lot of things I want to.
生活太累了,我真想有一种能中彩票的运气,这样就能做好多想做的事情了。
(shēnɡhuó tài lèile, wǒ zhēnxiǎnɡ yǒu yīzhǒnɡ nénɡ zhōnɡcǎipiào de yùnqì, zhèyànɡ jiùnénɡ zuò hǎoduō xiǎnɡzuò de shìqínɡle.)
B: Did you know that in 2018 there was an extremely lucky lottery winner? I heard she won a 100 million.
你知道在2018年的时候,就有一个非常幸运的彩票中奖者,听说是中了一个亿。
(nǐ zhīdào zài erlingyiba nián de shíhòu, jiùyǒu yīɡè fēichánɡ xìnɡyùn de cǎipiào zhōnɡjiǎnɡzhě, tīnɡshuō shì zhōnɡle yīɡèyì.)
A: Really? That’s really lucky. I imagine her life should be pretty good now?
是吗,那真的是有些幸运。那我想她现在的生活应该过得很好了吧？
(shìma,nà zhēnde shì yǒuxiē xìnɡyùn.nàwǒ xiǎnɡ tā xiànzài de shēnɡhuó yīnɡɡāi ɡuòdé hěnhǎo le bā?)
B: Not at all. I heard she recently started suffering from depression.
也并不是,听说她最近得了抑郁症。
(yě bìnɡbùshì, tīnɡshuō tā zuìjìn déle yìyùzhènɡ.)
A: Oh really, Why?
是吗,原因是什么呢？
(shìma,yuányīn shì shenme ne?)
B: I heard that it was because the change was too big and she couldn’t adapt.
据说是因为一下转变太大无法适应。
(jùshuō shì yīnwéi yīxià zhuǎnbiàn tàidà wúfǎ shìyīnɡ.)
A: It seems that even sudden good fortune can bring trouble. I should focus on working hard and seriously living my life.
看来突如其来的幸运也会给人带来困扰,我还是努力工作,认真生活吧。
(kànlái tūrúqílái de xìnɡyùn yěhuì ɡěi rén dàilái kùnrǎo, wǒ háishì nǔlì ɡōnɡzuò, rènzhēn shēnɡhuó bā.)
Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT
