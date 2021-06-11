Chat attack

win the lottery/中彩票/ (zhōnɡcǎipiào)

A: Life is so hard. I really want the kind of luck that lets you win the lottery. That way I could do a lot of things I want to.

生活太累了,我真想有一种能中彩票的运气,这样就能做好多想做的事情了。

(shēnɡhuó tài lèile, wǒ zhēnxiǎnɡ yǒu yīzhǒnɡ nénɡ zhōnɡcǎipiào de yùnqì, zhèyànɡ jiùnénɡ zuò hǎoduō xiǎnɡzuò de shìqínɡle.)

B: Did you know that in 2018 there was an extremely lucky lottery winner? I heard she won a 100 million.

你知道在2018年的时候,就有一个非常幸运的彩票中奖者,听说是中了一个亿。

(nǐ zhīdào zài erlingyiba nián de shíhòu, jiùyǒu yīɡè fēichánɡ xìnɡyùn de cǎipiào zhōnɡjiǎnɡzhě, tīnɡshuō shì zhōnɡle yīɡèyì.)

A: Really? That’s really lucky. I imagine her life should be pretty good now?

是吗,那真的是有些幸运。那我想她现在的生活应该过得很好了吧？

(shìma,nà zhēnde shì yǒuxiē xìnɡyùn.nàwǒ xiǎnɡ tā xiànzài de shēnɡhuó yīnɡɡāi ɡuòdé hěnhǎo le bā?)

B: Not at all. I heard she recently started suffering from depression.

也并不是,听说她最近得了抑郁症。

(yě bìnɡbùshì, tīnɡshuō tā zuìjìn déle yìyùzhènɡ.)

A: Oh really, Why?

是吗,原因是什么呢？

(shìma,yuányīn shì shenme ne?)

B: I heard that it was because the change was too big and she couldn’t adapt.

据说是因为一下转变太大无法适应。

(jùshuō shì yīnwéi yīxià zhuǎnbiàn tàidà wúfǎ shìyīnɡ.)

A: It seems that even sudden good fortune can bring trouble. I should focus on working hard and seriously living my life.

看来突如其来的幸运也会给人带来困扰,我还是努力工作,认真生活吧。

(kànlái tūrúqílái de xìnɡyùn yěhuì ɡěi rén dàilái kùnrǎo, wǒ háishì nǔlì ɡōnɡzuò, rènzhēn shēnɡhuó bā.)

