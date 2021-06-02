By Dapo Akinrefon Members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Somolu Local Government Area, on Wednesday, urged the party’s leadership in Lagos State to disqualify the incumbent council chairman, Mr. Hamed Salawu from participating in the primary election that may be rescheduled by the party.

The stakeholders also urged the APC leadership to conduct a fresh primary election to be held amid tight security.

Addressing newsmen, a leader of the party in the area, Yomi Fakoya, noted that there were speculations that Salawu had been declared the winner of primary election, which according to them did not hold.

Giving an insight into what transpired on Saturday, Fakoya said: “While the primary elections were been held in other local government areas, Somolu LGA chairman hijacked the election materials and took them to council secretariat instead of the party’s secretariat.”

He explained that prior to the primaries, the national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had addressed all party faithful and unequivocally stated that the primary elections of the party will be open-secret ballot and that it will be free and fair.

He said: “On the day of the primaries, election materials that were supposed to have been taken to our party secretariat, were hijacked by our local government chairman, Hamed Salawu in connivance with the APC LGA chairman, Mr. Femi Taiwo to the council secretariat.

“The council chairman, who is an aspirant himself, refused to allow the other contestants to enter into the council secretariat, in spite of their positions as the council’s vice chairman and secretary to the Local government until he was prevailed upon by some party leaders, while his own supporters had unhindered access to the council.

“And while we were all there, the council chairman stated that if the election materials were moved to the party’s secretariat as being agitated, the election would be canceled.

“Following our insistence, he said ‘by the power conferred on me, I cancel this election’. And minutes later, a call came from the state’s party chairman that the election has been suspended.”

The stakeholders, however, demanded that the purported declaration of Mr. Salawu as the winner of the primary should remain a speculation.

He said: “There couldn’t have been a winner in a contest that didn’t take place and therefore, we are asking for a fresh primary to be held under a very tight security.”

Vanguard News Nigeria