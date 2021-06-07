Liam Payne | Image: Republic Records

English singer-songwriter Liam Payne has split from fiancée Maya Henry, 10 months after announcing their engagement.

The former One Direction member, 27, confirmed they had called off their engagement after more than two years of dating.

The couple confirmed their engagement in August 2020 after Liam popped the question during lockdown with a £3 million ring.

Chatting to new Dragons’ Den star Steven Barlett on his YouTube series, Diary of a CEO, he opened up on his relationship status with the 21-year-old model.

Liam Payne and Maya Henry | Image: Maya Henry/Instagram

When asked if he was single, he clarified: “I am indeed”, explaining they ended things in lockdown.

The “Strip That Down” singer told the host: “I feel like more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I’ve just not been very good at relationships.

“And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships, I feel at this point. I’m just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else.

“That’s where I got to in my last relationship,’ the dad-of-one continued. ‘I just wasn’t giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn’t appreciate and I didn’t like being. I can honestly say I feel better out of it.

“I didn’t feel good doing for doing what I did but it had to happen. Just a corny way to say it was the best for us both. I know I was the problem. I need to sort myself out and I already feel good.’

Payne did not go into details of what exactly led to their engagement ending, simply adding: “I hope she’s happy.”

The pair were first linked in August, 2018 and went public with their relationship shortly after, looking loved-up on red carpets.

Liam Payne rose to fame as a member of the boy band One Direction, one of the best-selling boy bands of all time.

