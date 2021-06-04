Listen: M.I Teams With Oxlade In New Single ‘All My Life’

M.I and Oxlade have released a new single ‘All My Life.’ The new single, which was announced on social media last week, is M.I Abaga.’s second single of the year following March release, TBDK, and is accompanied by a colourful music video directed by Olu The Wave.

All My Life is classic M.I, reminding of the many love songs/collaborations such as ‘One Naira’ and ‘Playlist’, that have become his calling card through his storied career.

It features stellar verses from the rapper, Oxlade’s one-of-a-kind vocals, and a beautiful chorus. The excellent piece is also produced by long-time collaborator, Chopstix.

Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman who is professionally known as Oxlade is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He has so many hit songs such as Away, DKT, O2, and more.

Jude Abaga better known as M.I Abaga is a Nigerian hip-hop recording artist and record producer. He was CEO of Chocolate City from June 2015 to 2019.

He won Best Hip Hop and Best New Act at the 2009 MTV Africa Music Awards and was nominated in the Best International Act category at the BET Awards 2010. He rose to prominence in 2006 when his song “Crowd Mentality” became popular in Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria

Listen to All My Life below:

Related

Like this: Like Loading...