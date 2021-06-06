Hours after the death of her husband, the wife of the founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations, Temitope Balogun Joshua, aka, TB Joshua, Mrs Evelyn Joshua, Sunday evening spoke on the death of her husband.

Vanguard had reported the death of TB Joshua on Sunday morning. Following strings of reactions from fans, and well meaning Nigerians, Evelyn via her Twitter handle @Mama_Evelyn opined: “Losing a loved one is never easy; whether sudden or foreseen.

"It is always heart-breaking. Grief can wreak havoc on our overall well-being. That's why it's important to stay rooted to the Almighty. Only He can lessen our heartache and comfort us in these times. Seek refuge in him."

