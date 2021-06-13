The Legal Working Group (LWG) has developed an appropriate legal framework to address lapses in the Climate Change bill 2018 that was denied assent by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

In a workshop attended by Legal advisers, representatives of Government ministries, department and agencies, non governmental organisations under the NDC Partnership- Climate Action Enhancement Package (CAEP) in Abuja, a regulatory framework that is expected to drive Nigerians Climate Change policy was developed.

The objective of the workshop according to experts, is to present the finalized work of the Legal Working Group (LWG) on the Climate Change Bill (CCB) to the Ministry of Environment through the Department of Climate Change (DCC) and the approved workplan for the LWG ahead of the Conference of Parties (COP26) scheduled to hold in November, 2021.

According to Chairman, Environmental Resource Center (ERC), Chief Newton Jibunoh, the meeting is part of support system to arrive at protocols that would bring about a better and sustainable environment.

Also, Mr. Huzi Mshelia, the National Coordinator for NDC Support Programme who threw his support behind the meeting, said the presence of representatives of government MDAs will bring in their buy-in to enable its easy assent by President Buhari this time around.

The bill is expected to guide the process towards achieving zero emissions in the year 2030.

The country’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) made under the Paris Agreement embodies the country’s efforts to reduce national emissions and to adapt to the effects of climate change.

If fully implemented, these efforts will pave way for a low carbon economy and result in about 50 percent reduction in emissions.

