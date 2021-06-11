.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

A new Theatre Commander has been appointed for Operation Hardin Kai, the counter insurgency operation battling to rid the North East of Nigeria, of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

He is Major General CG Musa. He was formerly at the Nigerian Army Resources Centre where he was a Directing Staff.

Gen Musa takes over from the current Chief of Army Staff, Farouk Yahaya who was appointed from operation Hardin Kai

Major General JM Jallo is appointed Deputy Theatre Commander, Operation Hardin Kai.

Jallo was moved from the Defence Space Administration.

Also appointed is a new Provost Marshall for the Nigerian Army. He is Major General Aiyenigba.

Brigadier General Onyeama Nwachukwu is appointed Director, Army Public Relations.

Nwachukwu was the former Director, Defence Information

Also appointed is Brigadier General DI Salihu who is the Acting Chief of Military Intelligence.

