• Parents withdraw children from schools over massacre

• War has been declared against Yorubaland by Fulani terrorists, Akintoye alerts

• Urges Yoruba to arm, defend themselves

• Wants S’West govs to put aside constitutional objections to defend people

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has chided the All Progressives Congress (APC) for attempting to politicise killings in Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Council of the state, describing the act as wicked and an unruly display of mindless politics.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Makinde also declared that the statement credited to the APC on the killings in Igangan, which attempted to blame him, was a wicked attempt to dance on the grave of the dead.

Makinde said that leaders of the APC in Oyo State, and the country at large, must bury their heads in shame each time security matters are being discussed in Nigeria. He said the APC in Oyo State had zero justification to comment on the security situation in the state.

MEANWHILE, gripped by fear of attack, scores of parents, yesterday, stormed some schools in Ayete, Igangan and Tapa in Ibarapa North Local Council of Oyo State to withdraw their children.

This was due to the news of another attack on the residents by unknown gunmen, which filtered into the communities. One of the monarchs in the area, the Elenpe of Tapa, Oba Oyekanmi Titiloye, said people had been running helter-skelter to ensure they take their children away from schools.

“We couldn’t sleep till this morning. We just heard that those Fulani people are strategising to attack us again but they didn’t tell us the precise time.

“No presence of security agencies here. We need government now,” the monarch said.

IN another development, the apex leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, Prof. Banji Akintoye, yesterday, issued a red alert to the Yoruba people, saying that the weekend attack on the people of Igangan by the Fulani terrorists was a declaration of war against the Yoruba people.

Akintoye, in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen by his Communications Manager, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye, urged the Yoruba people to arm themselves to defend their land against external aggression.

Like this: Like Loading...