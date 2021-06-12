Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde on Saturday joined protesters of June 12 protest in his state.

Makinde who was elected governor on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, joined the protest in Ibadan, the state capital.

In a video that surfaced online, the governor is seen among protesters who were chanting his name as he addressed them.

The youths could be heard chanting “that is our governor, we love you” as he addressed them.

As Nigeria celebrates its Democracy Day, Nigerians embarked on the protest to express their displeasure over the current state of affairs of the country.

Meanwhile, in Cross River State, an activist and newspaper publisher, Agba Jalingo, has been arrested by the police in

Jalingo who is the publisher of Cross River Watch, an online newspaper with focus on Cross River State, was arrested at the police headquarters, Calabar, on Friday where he went to honour an invitation by the Commissioner of Police in the State, Kayode Sikiru, Cross River Watch said in a report.

The newspaper said Jalingo was invited to the police headquarters to discuss the planned nationwide June 12 protest which the latter is said to be coordinating in the state.

After discussions, Jalingo was reportedly referred to another officer who informed him that the police had received a petition which accused him of being an arms dealer.

Not deterred, protesters trooped out in the South South state for protest but security operatives dispersed them with teargas.

The protesters carried placards with inscriptions such as, ‘Ayade pay owed salaries and pensions’, ‘Ayade change your style of governance’, among others.

Some of them also carried ‘Revolution Now’ placards as they asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign from office.

The State governor, Ben Ayade had earlier warned against any form of procession ahead of the Democracy Day event.

Like this: Like Loading...