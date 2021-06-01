Seyi Makinde, the Oyo State governor, has announced a 25 per cent reduction in the tuition fees payable by students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso.

In a press statement by Taiwo Adisa, his Chief Press Secretary, Makinde said that the reduction will cut across all students irrespective of their statuses.

The governor also added that he was happy to fulfill the promise of securing the sole ownership of LAUTECH for Oyo State.

“I am glad to be back among you. After the 2019 elections, I should have returned to say thank you to you but I didn’t want to come until I fulfill what I promised you, which is the sole ownership of LAUTECH by Oyo State,” the governor said when he paid an unscheduled visit to the school.

“I am still coming back to spend the night here and we will really celebrate then. But I can leave you with a parting gift for today.

“Let me tell you, the LAUTECH fee is still the lowest in the entire South-West. Having said that, I will reduce your fee across board; whether indigenes or non-indigenes, even new students. There will be a reduction of 25 per cent across board,” the statement read in part.

The governor explained that part of his electioneering campaign was to fix the Under-G/Stadium Road with street light so as to prevent students from being molested, robbed and killed by miscreants.

He added that, in fulfilment of his promise, the road has been completed and is now being used by residents and students.

The governor also assured the students that a four-year programme in LAUTECH will no longer be turned to eight years again.

Makinde, who equally spoke at the commissioning of the High Dependency Unit of the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, said his administration would construct a befitting flyover in Ogbomoso.

He also reassured the re-engaged 170 staff of the Teaching Hospital who were relieved of their employment by the previous administration that the current government will pay their five-month salary arrears.