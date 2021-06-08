Men of the Sango Divisional Police station in Ogun State have arrested a man identified as Michael Sunday for allegedly stabbing a 45-year-old bricklayer, Avonse Abraham, to death in the Alli Isiba area of Sango-Ota, Ogun State, over a N20,000 debt.

Punch reports that Avonse, a father of three had borrowed N50, 000 from the mother of the suspect. He had paid N30, 000 from the debt and was still in the process of paying the balance. Sunday had accosted the deceased around the Faith Chapel junction area of Alli Isiba Street over the weekend insisting he must pay the balance.

“The deceased owed the mother of his killer N50,000 and had paid N30,000 out of it when Sunday hit him with a plank for refusing to settle the balance. Sunday was sitting on a fence with a friend called Asa when he sighted the victim on Saturday night and accosted him while holding a bottle.

”He insisted that the deceased must pay the balance that night but the man said he had no such money and that he would pay up on Tuesday, but Sunday broke the bottle and stabbed the man in the hand; the victim attempted to run away and Sunday stabbed him again in the upper part of his body. He also scared people, who attempted to rescue the man, telling them that he wanted to see who was ready to die for Abraham,” a resident of the area said

Another resident of the area, who identified himself simply as Kehinde, said the deceased was taken to four hospitals but was rejected, and when he was eventually taken to the General Hospital at Onipanu, he was pronounced dead.

The suspect and his mother were arrested and detained at the Sango Divisional Police Station.

