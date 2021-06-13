Emerging Nigerian music star Okonji Patrick better known as Pato Jaz has criticized his colleagues who are self-centered and not willing to support one of their own.

Pato Jaz said this in a recent interview while stating what he thinks should be done to take the Nigerian music industry to the next level.

According to the Lagos State born Kere Crooner, “Taking Nigeria’s music to the next level is when we begin to support each other.

Many today are greedy and want all of it for themselves. When we begin to support each other give credit to the right people who work so hard and do their jobs right then we can take the competition to anywhere in the world.”

When asked what inspired his latest wave making release, Kere, Pato Jaz whose love for music started at an early age said,” “Kere” was inspired by Burna boy and Wizkid.

They proved to we the upcoming musicians and everyone out there that nothing is impossible. When I watched Burna on the grammy award’s night making his speech, it inspired me.

It was something very great, so I took the word Kere from his speech and made a song out if it for everyone to vibe to.

My other songs released are Jara’e, Kadija, Ire, Bobo featuring Sosa-E, NGNG featuring Bella shmurda, Owanle, blow bi burna featuring Jay rhymes, dollar pounds and many more.

While my favorite Nigerian music stars are Olamide and Wizkid because they have pure talent. It’s not easy to be able to switch vibes and own your own vibe at the same time. It’s incredible how those two create music.”

Despite being a greenhorn in the music industry, Pato Jaz has encountered some challenges in his choice of career, he also hinted on how did he scaled through the hurdles.

Hear him, “the only challenge I had was my Dad and Mum. They always wanted me focus on school. They felt any other thing aside school is a waste of time but I had to make them see the bigger picture.

I tried my best to make sure I showed them signs of winning in my music career so they could support me. To the Glory of God they later accepted it but still wanted me to focus on school.”

