Martell supports mangrove conservation

Hailing Island National Mangrove Wetland Park at Yangjiang, South China’s Guangdong Province Photo: Courtesy of Martell

World-renowned cognac brand Martell officially announces its first-ever sustainability and responsibility project in China on June 5 – the World Environment Day, committing to a long-term goal of conserving mangrove forests and protecting biodiversity including swifts – the emblem of the Maison.

China is the third-most biodiverse country in the world with over 34,000 unclassified species of animals and plants, according to International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

However, it is also among the countries with the most threatened species, with more than 1,000 known species in the country that are categorized as critically endangered, endangered, or vulnerable, according to the IUCN.

To enhance the national efforts in protecting biodiversity, China issued a reform plan in 2015 to increase accountability for officials at all levels and in different fields, and established the National Committee on Biodiversity Conservation in December 2020 to strengthen the departmental coordination and linkage from top to bottom.

In response to Chinese government’s agenda on ecological development and biodiversity protection, Martell joins hands with Conservation International, an internationally-recognised non-profit organisation to kick off the project on Hailing Island in Yangjiang, South China’s Guangdong Province, aiming to reforest and restore around 18,000 mangrove trees within the first year, while contributing to Yangjiang’s goal toward being designated as a National Forest City.

Ecological protection is a core value for Martell, and it has been dedicated to protecting land, forests and biodiversity.

The brand logo of Martell features a golden swift – a symbol of the natural world that needs protection, as swifts live close to people and build nests on human-made structures.

Mangrove forests are important shelters for birds including swifts and many endangered species, as they rely on mangroves for food sources and migration for the winter. Martell will contribute to the improvement of the natural environment in China, providing more ideal habitats for these birds.

Martell Mangrove Conservation Project contributes to the improvement of the natural environment in China, providing more ideal habitats for swifts and other birds. Photo: Courtesy of Martell

As an important partner of this project, Conservation International has been committed to conserving mangrove forests with expertise in scientific approaches and field programs, which is highly recognized for its efforts worldwide.

Liu Xiaohai, Executive Director of Conservation International China, said “Conservation International has been working on mangrove conservation for many years, and we are happy to see that awareness and action on this topic have increased in past decades. As a responsible brand, Martell shares the same vision with us, and we believe our combined passion, expertise and experience will ensure the success of this meaningful initiative.”

“Our China team is thrilled to start this project and create real impact on the local environment together with Martell,” he added.

The initiative is also a crucial step in raising awareness for mangrove conservation and will be supported by consumers and the general public alongside Martell China brand ambassador Chen Kun, who is always passionate about public service.

Chen said that “it’s heart-warming to see Martell’s commitment to protecting China’s natural beauty and biodiversity, and I’m very happy to be a part of this initiative. Hope to see Martell lead by example and encourage many of us to do our share for mangrove conservation. Together, let’s all contribute to create a better environment.”

Mangrove restoration Photo: Courtesy of Martell

A welcomed project

Mangroves are tropical trees and shrubs that protect the seawall, prevent coastline erosion and tsunami damage, often referred to as “nature’s coast guard”.

They are also a hub of biodiversity, providing homes for migratory birds while acting as natural carbon sinks.

In recent years, China has highlighted mangroves in its national policy agenda, which is set to achieve the National Mangrove Conservation Agenda from 2020 to 2025 as well as carbon neutrality by 2060.

Martell’s project fully supports these national objectives, and the conservation planned for Hailing Island will help increase the area of mangroves, protect biodiversity and benefit local communities with a better living environment.

“It is my lifelong ambition to protect Chinese mangrove forests, and I’m honoured to be invited as the scientific advisor for this project. By leveraging our scientific approach and professional conservation solutions on reforestation and restoration, we aim to help with the overall management of the mangrove wetland park,” said Liao Baowen, researcher from Research Institute of Tropical Forestry, Chinese Academy of Forestry.

Martell’s mangrove conservation project is also highly welcomed and supported by the local government and residents on Hailing Island.

“We would like to express our immense gratitude to Martell for initiating this project, providing great support to our conservation work here as well as contributing to Yangjiang’s goal toward being designated as a National Forest City,” said Yu Zhendong, Director of Management and Protection Centre of Hailing Island National Mangrove Wetland Park.

“We hope this project will spur others to embark on similar endeavours and collaborations to protect mangroves on our beautiful Hailing Island,” Yu noted.

