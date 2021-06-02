Ndokwa nation was agog over the weekend as the Chairman/CEO of Tony Amechi Foundation (TAF), Chief Tony Amechi, led a mass exodus of leaders/followers of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in thousands wielding brooms from the three Local Government Areas of Ndokwa nation into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP decampees led by Chief Amechi were received into the fold of the APC in Kwale by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and other leaders of the broom party as the people lament deliberate marginalisation of Ndokwa people since democracy berthed in the country in 1999 by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

They cited negligence of the entire Ndokwa nation by the umbrella Party saying the PDP has become a house that is divided against itself and that Ndokwa people have chosen to take their loyalty to the APC where they will be appreciated and get the desired development.

The PDP, according to Chief Amechi in his speech has become a clannish Party where the governor turned the people outside his tribe into mere onlookers while all development projects were taken to the governor’s town – Owa Alero at the detriment of other ethnic nationalities brazenly mocking the loyalty of Ndokwa people in the PDP.

With DSP, Ovie Omo-Agege as the leader of the party in the South-South region and in Delta State in particular, the APC is the party to belong, Amechi said, noting that only APC has the capacity and the leadership quality to engineer a new Delta State that will nurture even development across divides in the heterogeneous state.

For years, our people have suffered neglect in the hands of the PDP causing the underdevelopment of the people of Ndokwa land and today, we are massively exiting into a party where Ndokwa interests will be protected and respected without let or hindrance, Chief Amechi, an industrialist told the mammoth crowd in Kwale, the headquarter of Ndokwa West Local government area.

“Wherever DSP Ovie Omo-Agege goes in politics is where Ndokwa nation will belong because he has shown enough capacity to lead us to the promised land. In the Delta Central Senatorial District, we are witnesses to his giant stride and, we need him to take over the entire political space in Delta State so that we all can enjoy this rare gem. Omo-Agege is a statesman with a large heart and hungry to develop his people. This time to go is now. Enough of fake promises by PDP.” The Ajuwa of Aboh Kingdom and ONWA of Umusadege stated.

In his speech, the Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District in the Senate, DSP OMO-AGEGE decried the neglect of Ndokwa people by the ruling PDP irrespective of the enormous human and material resources that abound in the area noting that the ruling party in the state has refused to develop Ndokwa land saying the people deserve attention because Ndokwa is a critical stakeholder in the Nigerian project noting that the oil and gas production from Ndokwa land contributes hugely to the national treasury which forms a chunk of what comes into the state in the form federal allocation and derivation benefits while wondering why a government will decide to treat a people the way the

Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration had decided to treat Ndokwa people.

The DSP assured the people that the APC-led administration at the centre has genuine desire to develop the area which he added was the reason for the ongoing power step down project at Okpai and Kwale to lighten Ndokwa nation. He called on the people of Ndokwa nation to follow APC for accelerated growth and development.

However, prior to the gathering in Kwale, the DSP and his entourage including senior officials of the Federal Ministry of Power in a failed attempt to visit the site of the ongoing power plant at Okpai in Ndokwa East LGA, where a power step-down project is ongoing but the lawmakers’ convoy met a blockade at the entrance of Okpai where some allegedly ‘sponsored ignorant youths’ vowed never to allow the Senator’s entourage enter their community.

But for the presence of the DSP, the encounter with the youths of Okpai who broke into factions: one for and the other against would have led to a major blood bath as the melee lasted for several hours with the gun wielding youths stamping their feet on the ground never to admit the lawmaker and his entourage into the community.

The youths claimed that they were commissioned by someone to ensure DSP Omo-Agege was not allowed to step foot on Okpai soil for fear of winning the solidarity of the people of the area adding that PDP leaders in the state including a member of the House of Representatives paid them #5m to carry out the act.

DSP Omo-Agege having waited for over four hours appealing to Okpai youths to see reasons, but his pleas fell on deaf ears. The lawmaker returned his entourage to Kwale where his team visited the Kwale Power step-down project at Utagba-Ogbe and was given a warm reception by the Council of Chiefs.

DSP Ovie Omo Agege promised that in partnership with his colleague, Senator Nwoboshi, they will bring a Federal University to Ndokwa Land and Complete the Power Step Down project.