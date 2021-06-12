Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle has sacked the Emir of Zumi, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Muhammed for complicity in the activities of bandits in the area.

He also placed Alh. Bello Suleiman to manage the affairs of the Emirate council.

Zamfara, a state in Nigeria’s North-West, in the last five years, has faced the brunt of banditry operations. From kidnapping to ransom payment, killings and displacement, they have seen it all.

The suspension of the Emir was announced in a statement by the acting secretary to the state government, Kabiru Balarabe.

The statement added that the governor also approved the constitution of a high-powered committee to investigate allegations made against the suspended Emir.

The statement sighted by The Street Journal read:

“This is to inform the general public that His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, Hon. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, MON, (Shatiman Sokoto, Barden Hausa), has approved the suspension of Emir of Zurm,i Alh. Atiku Abubakar Muhammad. Accordingly, Alh. Bello Suleiman (Bunun Kanwa) is to take charge of Affairs of the Emirate immediately.

“In the meantime, His Excellency has also approved the constitution of a high-powered committee to investigate allegations made against the suspended Emir, on his involvement in the escalating rate of banditry attacks in the Emirate. The composition of the Committee is as follows:

i). His Excellency,

Mal. Ibrahim Wakkala Muhd

Former Deputy Governor = Chairman,

ii). His Excellency,

Mukhtar Ahmad Anka

Former Deputy Governor = member

iii). Hon. Faruku Musa Dosara

Zamfara State House Leader = member

iv). Rtd DIG Mamman Tsafe

Special Adviser Security = member

v). Hon. Yusuf Abubakar Zugu

Special Adviser Chieftaincy Aff = member

vi). Representative of the Police = member

vii). Representative of the DSS = member

viii). Rep. of Civil Defence = member

ix). Musa Liman Shinkafi

Permanent Secretary

Security & Home Affairs. = Secretary”

The Committee has been given three (3) weeks to probe the suspended Emir and submit their report.

