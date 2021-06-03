The Mayor of Housing, My-Ace China, watches on during the unveiling of Okon Lagos (right) and Ko Baba (left).

After hosting the ‘Housing for All Banquet,’ Nigeria’s first-ever banquet for real estate investors and enthusiasts, My-Ace China, Nigeria’s ‘Mayor Of Housing,’ has unveiled Okon Lagos, KO Baba, and Aproko as brand influencers to promote his organisation’s real estate solutions and by extension solve the housing problems in Africa.

The unveiling of the brand ambassadors took place on June 1, a day after the ‘Housing for All Banquet’ in Port Harcourt.

The brand ambassadorship deal comes with a house for each of the ambassadors which will be presented to them by the Mayor of Housing upon completion of the dwellings.

The brand ambassadors are expected to use their popularity in real life and on social media to promote the Mayor of Housing’s brand and his one-of-a-kind real estate solutions to increase brand awareness and get more Nigerians to subscribe to his dream of transforming hardworking Nigerians into homeowners.

The engagement of Okon Lagos, KO Baba, and Aproko signifies the Mayor of Housing’s commitment to solving the housing problems in Nigeria and Africa at large.

Recall that at the ‘Housing for All Banquet’ on May 30th in Port Harcourt, Mr China presented car keys and other benefits to subscribers who completed their social funding circle and qualified for the bonuses. The event was held to celebrate early investors and introduce Mr China’s innovative real estate solutions to more people in Port Harcourt.

The Mayor of Housing is the foremost franchise of Lifestyle Asset Hub Limited, a knowledge and wealth creation company with a special interest in real estate.



No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...