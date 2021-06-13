Ekemini Obop a.k.a Fizzy Obop was born in Uyo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. As a professional Digital Marketing Executive, A&R Representative, Music Executive, Business Developer, Ekemini Obop was awarded as the Fast Rising Publicist Of The Year 2020 edition of Miss Africa Golden. Prince of the royal family – His Royal Majesty, Edidem Nyong Udo Obop (Paramount Ruler of Ikono LGA)

Having established connection and successfully working with notable artists in Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Jamaica and across the globe; Ekemini Obop has headlined the likes of artistes; Alex Marley (cousin to Bob Marley, Jamaican), Mb Salone (fast rising artist in Sierra Leone).

In Ghana, he has as well worked with artists like Nero X, Bizzy Salifu, Amerado, Kwabena Kwabena & Queendarlyn Yurglee, Fiifi Adinkra (top Ghanaian blogger) and Biesloaded (Nigerian top blogger in Zanku Records).

Likewise, Obop has delivered projects for Oliver Nwagbo popularly known as Pankeeroy, Sapphire Obi Ogodo (Top Nollywood actor, movie producer and owner of Miss Africa Golden in Nigeria) – Anayo Kingsley Okeke (Top Nollywood actor and movie producer in Nigeria) – Akan Umoren Aka Sugarboygww a top music artist in Nigeria.

Under his ambiance, Obop has successfully gathered over 50+ artists in the southern part of Nigeria to groom, create music and disrupt the industry with good content and new faces.

Successfully expanding Nextstepmusic in U.S, Germany, Jamaica, Angola, Uganda, Kenya, Ghana, Algeria, South Africa, Sierra Leone and many other countries.

With special skills in; High Ticket Closing, Farming, Petroleum Marketing, Creative Thinking, Leadership. He finds pleasure in Cycling, Reading, Design Drawing, Gaming and Eating.

Having worked with more than 200 artists worldwide within 12 months, he is currently working on a project with Amerado Burner & Kwabena Kwabena; top artists in Ghana also WillisBeatz Ghana’s top producer respectively.

Served the S.A to the governor of Akwa Ibom State Mrs Meflyn Anwana from 2018 to 2919 (former S.A on New Media currently S.A on Entrepreneurial Development, Directorate of Marketing & Brand Management.

