By Ayo Onikoyi,“Beauty is about style. It knows no gender,” so states a top fashion brand, Chanel, announced their first line of makeup for men in September of 2019 in the United States. In the same vein, a top Nigerian skincare specialist and Managing Director of Hush’D Makeover, Ahmed Omotunde Abiola holds the strong conviction that men need good skincare just as women do.

As a strong advocate for the men’s skincare regime, Abiola Ahmed made good her conviction by launching a skincare line for men last Friday in Lagos.

ALSO READ: TB Joshua’s Death: I’m in pains — Fani-Kayode weeps

According to her, “ Everyone has a right to be beautiful, be it a man or a woman. Skincare improves the features of the face and skin, therefore improving the image of that person. This can change lives because in the real world, image matters. A man wants to have a good image and confidence that radiates confidence and a skin that glows. Hence, a man should deserve a good skincare like a woman.”

The skincare line she launched were christened “Regi-men” and “Ultra man”. While Ultra-Man is for dark-skinned men Regi-Men is for light-skinned men.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...