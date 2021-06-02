Mountain of Fire and Miracles Football Club’s (MFM FC) Interim Coach, Olalekan Gabriel, has attributed the club’s recent rise in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) to the coaches and players’ determination to finish strongly this season.

The Olukoya Boys, who were 13th on the NPFL table as at match day 21, are now ninth on the log following three wins and a draw.

Speaking to The Guardian yesterday, Coach Gabriel said, “Our new position on the table did not just come easy. We had to try and do something different, which is now working for us. We looked at the lapses of the team and we made amendments to stabilise our game.

“More so, we resolved to do things differently, change formation to get the team playing the way we were known for. And now, we are playing our normal game, which our fans are enjoying and have now noticed the difference in this second round of the league,” he said.

Coach Gabriel described the team’s new cohesive pattern as the result of the hard work put into bridging the gap between the coaches and the players, adding, “Also, we have been able to effect some changes in terms of team selection, which I think is giving us the desired results.”

Coach Gabriel describes MFM as one of the best run clubs in the country “in terms of players’ welfare,” adding, “Kudos must go to our father in the Lord, Pastor Daniel Olukoya, because he has been so magnanimous and has played the role of a father very well.

“I can tell you that Pastor Olukoya doesn’t joke with the players’ welfare. He knows what to do at the appropriate time for the players to concentrate on their game and do well. MFM FC as a club does not owe any player. Even bonuses and allowances are paid as at when due and all the players have no cause to complain about anything.”



