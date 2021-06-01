Former boxing champion, Mile Tyson has revealed that he slept with a prison counselor in order to reduce his prison sentence, Washington News reports.

In the prime of his career, Tyson was arrested for raping an 18-year-old beauty pageant contestant. Although he maintains his innocence, Tyson was convicted in 1992 and sentenced to six years in prison.

However, he spent less than 3 years at the Indiana Youth Centre before being released in 1995. He had also gotten a fourth year added to it because of his bad behavior while locked up

Speaking about his life in prison, he said he was supposed to spend 4 years and needed to pass the GED (General Educational Development) in order to reduce the term, so he helped himself by dating the counselor.

He said; “I got in trouble like the first six months and stuff, cursing, getting written up. And then by that time, I got the hang of the place. Hey, I know how to do this. Next thing you know, I’m dating one of the counsel workers now, she’s letting me have sex with her now.”

According to Tyson, he got another year tacked onto his sentence because he was so hard to deal with initially.

“So I’m going good. But the first six months I was getting write-ups, I have to pay that year back. I’m like a star pupil prisoner. Trusty, everything. Then, Hey Mike, remember the first six months you were a prick? Boom. They gave me another year.”

Desperate to shave the year off of his sentence, Tyson found out that he could reduce his time if he got his GED. The high school dropout began courting a prison counselor in order to get her to pass him.

“So by passing the GED they took that year away,” Tyson said, adding, “So I flunked the f*cking GED, and got mad, and so I had to start dating this counselor and stuff, giving her money and doing really some nasty stuff to her, and she let me pass this test.”

As he expected, the prison took the year off of Tyson’s sentence and he was able to go home in three years.

Looking back on the incident, Tyson admitted that he should’ve been in prison for a lot longer. He was initially slapped with over 50 years.

“I came in with 50-something years, they cut it all the way down to three years, i was doing 69 at first, they gave me 63, no. Then they took 10 off, then it was 53. And then they gave me 10, I had to do three, I got seven on parole, I guess, yeah,” Tyson concluded.