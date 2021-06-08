News

Minimum Wage: NLC Rejects Partial Implementation, Threatens Face-Off

By David Odama – LafiaThe Nasarawa  Labour Congress (NLC)  Tuesday rejected the partial implementation of the  N30, 000 minimum wage to be enjoyed by workers on grade levels one to six in the state.

Chairman of NLC, Comrade Yusuf Iya, said in an interview with  Journalists in Lafia that the union was dismayed why the government only decide to implement a minimum wage for workers on grade levels 1-6 without the corresponding consequential adjustments for other grade levels.

The chairman was categorical that the implementation made by the State Government did not only negate the principles and procedures of minimum wage implementation but showed that the government was economical with its position on the worker’s welfare.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Ekiti suspends minimum wage, slashes workers, political appointees’ salariesAccording the Labour Chairman, implementation of minimum wage required a Collective agreement of give and take duly signed by both parties while  a template aught to  be adopted for references.

“A copy of the agreement must be domiciled in  the office of the  Minister of Labour and Employment, but non of the requirements has been fulfilled in Nasarawa State,”  Iya declared.

While alleging that even the Local Government workers in grade levels 1-6 have been  sidelined, the NLC boss added that  the implication of the governnent actions has shown that nobody graduated  before entering civil the service of the state  hence the minimum wage.

He said with the implementation, only a total of 3,300 workers out of a total of 16,000 workers are to enjoy the minimum wage in Nasarawa state.

“The union cannot accept this, already the union had issued a 21-day notice of strike and subsequently issued a seven day notice after the expiration of the seven days  in line with labour laws”.

Iya  declared  that in case  the government fail to  respond possitively to the demand of the union  after the expiration of the seven day notice on Wednesday June 8, the union would embark on an indefinite strike action.

It would be recalled  that  the Accountant General of  the State, Zakka Yakubu had on Thursday June 3, 2021 announced implementation of minimum wage for workers on grade levels 1-6.

