43,350 passports ready for collection – Aregbesola

By Nkiruka Nnorom In line with the commitment of the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, to radically transform service efficiency within the agencies under the ministry, the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has began a process to ensure that all backlogs of passport are completely sorted out and over 40,000 of passports ready and yet to be collected have been published on the NIS website.

The passports that are ready for collection are from the 230,550 passport applications processed over the last one year but are now ready for collection following the directive of the minister to the agency to clear all backlogs within six weeks.

The minster, in a statement, advised members of the public whose passports are with NIS are now advised to visit the NIS website https://immigration.gov.ng/clearance-of-backlog-of-passport-applications/, check their names and visit the relevant passport offices for collection.

The feat is unprecedented and at best the first time such would be done in the operation of the NIS. The minister who has tasked the agency to ensure that excellent customer service becomes the hallmark of the agency is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring this is achieved and that Nigerians begin to have value each time they engage the services of the NIS.

Going by this unprecedented move, it can be said that Nigeria is beginning to see a drive towards a more efficient environment where service to the people is considered utmost and where the people are well treated as they engage the agencies of government.

“This again underscores the commitment to deliver a pleasant experience that aids the government’s focus on improving the business climate and also facilitates the ease of doing business.

“The implications of having backlog passports can be enormous; it has bearing on many aspect of our economic and social life. One can only imagine the unavailability of an international passport for a local investor who needs to travel for months but couldn’t because of the passport. This is what the improved process we see today would completely eliminate and our business men and women wouldn’t have to wait for months unending,” Aregbesola said.

“This is a strategic process and one in the series of interventions the ministry is bringing to bear on all its agencies. The NIS and other agencies under the ministry will continue to transform and shift in the value curve, and the efforts are sustainably developed,” he added.

