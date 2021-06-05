Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT from Paramount Pictures and Skydance.

“Mission Impossible 7” has halted shooting in the U.K. after at least one member of the production tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Filming on the Tom Cruise sequel will shut down for 14 days while those involved self-isolate. It is unclear how many people involved in the production tested positive, according to Hollywood Reporter.

“We have temporarily halted production on Mission: Impossible 7 until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing. We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation,” read a statement from the production.

The film has faced a number of delays influenced by the pandemic. In December 2020, its lead actor Tom Cruise was reportedly recorded reprimanding crew members for violating social distancing protocols.

British newspaper The Sun obtained and published audio tapes that allegedly feature Cruise scolding two crew members who were reportedly standing within six feet of each other.

“We are the gold standard,” Cruise can be heard saying in the audio recording The Sun reported as being him. “They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we’re doing.”

Cruise reprises his role as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, with Rebecca Ferguson, Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff and Henry Czerny also starring.

Earlier in February 2020, production on the film was halted due to the pandemic.

The film has been scheduled for a May 2022 release.

