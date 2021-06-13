Moshood K O Abiola

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, has described the late Moshood Abiola as the most acceptable democrat cherished by Nigerians. Mohamned said this in Gamawa Local Government Area of the state during the distribution of empowerment items to youths and women under the Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme (KEEP).

He said the empowerment was historic as it coincided with Democracy Day, which he described as an unforgettable day in the history of Nigeria.

The governor, who was full of praises for the late business mogul, said Abiola provided the country with a lot of empowerment programmes without consideration to sentiments, tribe, language and geographical location.

“Our launching of this empowerment programne today is historic and passionate, we remember today is democracy day and we decided to do it on this day.

“This is because for whom we are celebrating, Chief Moshood Abiola has provided us with a lot of empowerment in this country.

“He did that across the board without consideration to sentiments, religious division, language and geographical location.

“Abiola will remain in our memory as the most acceptable democrat or politician in Nigeria.

“We all voted for him and that is why myself, my deputy and the government decided to do honour to him this day by coming to Gamawa and Zaki to empower the people,” he said.

Mohammed noted that democracy day meant remembering people who have empowered the masses, adding that the late Abiola falls into that category.

The gesture, he said, was also to show appreciation to the people who brought his administration to power, adding that his government has a lot to offer to the people of the state.

The governor urged the people of the state to continue to have confidence in his administration and live in peace with one another.

“Continue to live in peace, eschew rumour mongering and have confidence in us. We are not here to take away your common resources, we are here to make sure we build resources,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that about 1,200 youths and women received economic strengthening items in Zaki and Gamawa LGAs during the distribution exercise.

The items distributed include motorcycles, sewing and grinding machines, cars and cooking oil, among others.

The state government has initiated the N1.5 billion KEEP scheme to empower youths and women across the 20 LGAs, in its drive to reduce poverty and enhance wealth creation at the grassroots.



