After ending 2020 strong, urban entertainment outfit, Kerae Records, is consolidating the feat to achieve a better outing this year. This it has started doing with the release of a new extended play (EP) by its flagship artiste, Mmzy.



Titled Ascent, the project, which features appearances of notable music stars, including Teniola Apata (aka Teni the Entertainer) and Terri, is the first offering by the fast-rising music maestro this year, and is meant to thrill fans and help them focus on their goals in a post-pandemic world.

Mmzy had earlier in the year released a song titled Animal, featuring a Grammy-nominated artiste and son of Afrobeat pioneer, Seun Kuti. But to the surprise of many, especially his fans, the song was not featured on the EP despite gaining massive airplay across radio stations in the country.

Commenting on the EP, the label founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ukeje Elendu, better known in the entertainment circle as UK Elendu, said: “It is an exciting, bold project. The Animal track that ushered it was inspired by the endemic corruption in the Nigerian socio-political and economic terrain.

“The corrupt politicians in agbada gave birth to the song, and now the focus is on Ascent. His Instagram page was taken down, some stations were asked to censor the song’s truth and they even went as far as flagging the video on YouTube.

“Animal is a song that every freedom-loving Nigerian and anybody that wants to see this country move forward, will embrace. But many of our so-called Nigerian celebrities are all closet celebrities. That’s why I love Seun Kuti’s guts; I mean, we all know who his father was.”

Speaking further, Elendu, who couldn’t hide his excitement about the project, noted that though the EP just dropped, it’s doing amazingly well. “The aim is to top the charts and leave an imprint in the mind of listeners.”

On other plans by the label, the CEO said: “We also have a single from our other artiste, Don Willy. With this new song and an EP from Mmzy, who is such a talented artiste, and with over 100 songs recorded already, I believe it is going to be a fantastic year for us.”



